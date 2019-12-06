Sharper Image

Light-up Word Clock

$26.99

The Sharper Image Word Clock Office Decor is the new way to tell time. Doubling as both a clock and an accent piece, the clock features a beautiful finish, generous yet compact desktop size, and a trendy design that features clusters of letters. At first glance it might look like a word search puzzle, but when the LED display lights up, it becomes clear that it’s not just a novel modern sculpture, but a functional clock. Surprise! ✔ TRACKS FIVE-MINUTE INTERVALS: The clock tells time in five-minute intervals. It displays time in terms of minutes past the hour up to 30 minutes, and then minutes until the hour, such as: “five minutes past ten” (10:05), or “fifteen minutes to eight” (7:45). Easy-to-use time advance and time reverse buttons let you set the clock’s time with no fuss! Note: The word "o'clock" is only illuminated at the top of every hour. ✔ UNIQUE WORD DESIGN: Start a conversation with the unique take on telling time! The word clock is unlike any clock you’ve seen before – it’s the perfect Christmas or holiday gift for those who adore oddities. Use it as home or office décor for a unique accent anywhere. ✔ SOPHISTICATED COPPER FINISH: The clock’s face features a sophisticated copper finish that pairs well with any style of home or office décor. Sleek and contemporary, the clock is the perfect accent for any modern space. ✔ GREAT FOR THE HOME OR OFFICE: Measuring 7.75” square and 1.13” deep, the clock is the perfect size for displaying on your desk, nightstand, dresser, or anywhere else! The included USB power cable and adapter lets you plug it in anywhere in the home or office for a fun and unique decoration. A new way of telling time The Sharper Image Word Clock Office Decor introduces a unique and fun way of telling time. The clock appears to be nothing more than a jumble of letters, but when the clock lights up, words appear among the scrambled letters to tell the time! The clock tells time in intervals of five minutes and is a refreshing change from traditional analog or di