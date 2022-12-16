ChopSabers

Light Up Lightsaber Chopsticks

$11.98

FUN FOOD WARS at any meal. Impress that date or your kids. Portable and light so you can carry them with you and fit in your pocket NEW BATTERIES AND STOPPER INCLUDED and easily replaceable with 3 x LR41 camera batteries by unscrewing the screws CONVENIENT LEDs Illuminate in bright colors with easy to use on and off push button BE THE LIFE OF THE PARTY and make your friends jealous getting all the attention by showing your a true fan WHAT A BARGAIN at Half the price compared to other models and a Unconditional Happy 100% Customer Satisfaction Guarantee Be the life of the party with your friends and family by owning a pair of these uniquely designed utensils. compact and so you can carry them easily in your pocket. Only for Ages 12 and older. Care Instructions: Important! These do not have custom designed handles. They are thick plastic stickers that fold over to cover the battery compartment in place by a couple of screws. Please change the batteries with caution and do not wash the handle or get it wet. Only hand wash using dish soap on the section that touches food. Do not immerse in Water. This is why they are very inexpensive and affordable compared to other models out there. Please handle with care.