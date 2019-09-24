This solid facial oil is just the thing for promoting a clear, balanced complexion. Light, easily-absorbed jojoba and meadowfoam oils (which are similar to the natural oil produced by our skin) ensure complexions feel fresh and smooth—never greasy. It cleverly incorporates a toner with the benefits of clarifying witch hazel and antioxidant-rich blue spirulina: a microalgae that protects skin from environmental damage. With a fruity and floral fragrance made up of essential oils from Kenya, every ingredient in this naked bar has been handpicked to calm, soothe and refresh your skin—right down to the perfume.