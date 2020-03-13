Miroco

UV-Free Light Therapy Light: Emulating the energizing power of a bright sunny day, the lamp delivers the medically recommended 10,000Lux for effective light therapy Elevates Your Mood: Improved concentration will affect your life positively and helps fight symptoms associated with jet lag, work shift, and winter blues 3 Modes at Finger Touch: Choose the most effective brightness for your needs at the touch of a finger Built-In Timer: Re-energize yourself by setting an automatic timer from 10-60min in 10 minute intervals; long press any button 1.5s to cancel timing function Portable Design: Compact size with foldable bracket makes the lamp easy to store and carry; fits next to your laptop, on the kitchen counter, on your cubicle desk, and elsewhere Product Description: Daylight Features the same 6500K color temperature of natural sunlight to help fight winter blues, jet lag, work shift. Energy Our eyes are engineered for outside light conditions. The retina has light receptors wired to our brain that respond positively to natural light. Intensity The recommended light intensity is 10,000 Lux to emulate a bright sunny day. We deliver healthy, eye-caring, natural light that lifts your mood. Benefits Elevates Your Mood, offers more light , increase focus, become more energy and happier. Technical Specifications: Light Source: LED Brightness Levels: 3 Brightness: 10000 lux Voltage: AC 100-240V 50 / 60Hz Dimensions: 6.3 x 1.57 x 7.87 in Color Temperature: 6500K What’s in the Box: 1 x Miroco Light Therapy Lamp (Model: MI-CL003) 1 x Power Adapter 1 x User Guide Quick User Guide 1) Turn it on: Place the light on the stand, set up in a convenient location like a desk or table top and turn it on. 2) Adjust: Find a comfortable distance where you are facing the lamp, but not look directly into it. 3) Re-Energize: When adjusting the brightness, we suggest using a low brightness level for a period 10 minute at first use.