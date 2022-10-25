JolyWell

Light Therapy Lamp

$25.99

Wider & Brighter: Designed with two 11" Light panels produce more pure white light with 10, 000 intensity to enhance your wellbeing quicker than general light therapy lamp Customizable Brightness: Smooth Dimming function makes it easy to adjust brightness levels from 20% to 100% with a simple touch of the button Easy-Set Timer: Turn on the 30 minute timer by long pressing the power button until it lights up, indicating successful activation Adjustable Stand: Freely adjust the opening angle between 40-100 degrees to position the light as Best needed Ready To Go: Auto power off when the lamp is folded up; thinner than a book, so you can easily carry it wherever you go