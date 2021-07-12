MZ Skin

Light-therapy Golden Facial Treatment Device

$625.00 $435.00

MZ Skin's 'Light-Therapy' mask provides the same rejuvenating results as one of Dr Maryam Zamani's in-office LED treatments. This device has five colored light settings that each promote different benefits for an overall radiant complexion. Adjust the comfortable strap to hold it securely in place, leaving your hands free to send out a few early morning emails. - Suitable for all skin types - Red LED light stimulates the production of collagen and elastin, reducing inflammation and signs of aging - Blue LED light minimizes bacteria to balance and clarify blemish-prone skin - Green LED light targets and restores discoloration, including broken capillaries and dark spots - Yellow LED light reduces redness and boosts circulation - White Infrared LED light minimizes inflammation and sensitivity, revealing healthy, clear skin