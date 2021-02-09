MZ Skin

Light Therapy Golden Facial Treatment

Details Our Light-Therapy Golden Facial Treatment device is a five-coloured light treatment that results in transformative radiant skin. The healing combination of the LED calms and rejuvenates the complexion while visibly diminishing hyper-pigmentation. Each light performs a targeted treatment (150 diodes): Red light (630nm) has profound anti-ageing benefits, it stimulates collagen and elastin production and strengthens skin. This light setting also reduces inflammation, heals blemishes, repairs sun damage and improves scarring. Blue light (430nm) balances and clarifies the skin, treating acne. With repetitive use, this light improves blemished skin. Green light (520 nm) calms skin and reduces pigmentation, broken capillaries and sunspots. Yellow light (570-590nm) reduces redness and boosts circulation. It is ideal for sensitive skin as it boosts lymphatic flow and soothes the skin. White light (450-460nm) penetrates deeply to promote wound healing and skin repair. Key Features / Benefits Stimulates collagen, repairs sun damage and improves scars. Treats acne & improves blemishes. Reduces pigmentation, broken capillaries & calms skin. Soothes sensitive skin and reduces redness. Promotes wound healing and skin repair. This box includes: Gold face mask with adjustable strap Power cable Power control and remote There are 3 plug options with this device, adjusted to the voltage in each country. Voltage for the EU plug corresponds to 220V, USA corresponds to 120V, UK corresponds to 230V. Technical Specifications: Power: 15W Max energy: 45J/Cm2 Output intensity: 35 mw/cm2 Frequency: 50Hz for UK & EU, 60 Hz for USA