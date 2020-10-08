COMFY BRA

Light Support Seamless Racerback Sport Bra

$29.99 $19.99

Pull-On closure FABRIC CONTENT: 92%Nylon, 8%Spandex. DESIGN: Pullover style scoopneck seamless sports bra is made of double layer of lightweight and ribbed fabric with 0.98” wide straps; 2.95” elasticated underbust band provides moderate support. PERFORMANCE: No padding and smooth-soft tank top style with snug compression fit makes you feel free; It's your intimate partner for running, yoga, pilates, weight training and other low impact sports and daily life. COLORS & SIZE: Five colors, black, white, navy and so on; Four sizes, S, M, X and XL, please refer to the picture of size chart. CARE INFORMATION: Wash cold with like colors, hang dry; Do not tumble dry; Do not dry clean; Cool iron if needed; Your precious suggestions will contribute to helping us to upgrade products to ensure quality and comfort. COMFY BRA is always to be with you during Sport and Daily Life wherever you go and whatever you done! It provides suitable coverage in the front, sides, and back, so that you can even wear it to relax or sleep in 24/7. Try it now !