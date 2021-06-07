BECCA Cosmetics

Light Shifter Dewing Tint Tinted Moisturizer

$30.00 $15.00

Buy Now Review It

At Macy's

A sheer tinted moisturizer that illuminates skin with an ultra-dewy finish and moisturizes with hyaluronic acid. SKIN TYPES: Normal, normal/dry, dry WHAT IT DOES: This weightless tinted moisturizer contains antioxidant vitamin E for anti-pollution protection and blue light protection Infused with hyaluronic acid to help hydrate Light Shifting Pigments reflect and diffuse light to illuminate skin With coverage so sheer, the shades are flexible, so finding yours is simple Formulated with squalane and glycerin, the nourishing formula evens the complexion and blurs imperfections, leaving you with dewy, healthy-looking skin Formulated without phthalates, sulfates, parabens, petrolatum, formaldehyde and formaldehyde donors, triclosan, triclocarban, animal byproduct, gluten, sodium laurel sulfate/sodium laureth sulfate or sulfate cleansers, mineral oil, alcohol This product is vegan BECCA Cosmetics is cruelty free and PETA certified KEY INGREDIENTS: Squalane nourishes skin Antioxidant vitamin E provides anti-pollution protection and blue light protection Hyaluronic acid helps hydrate HOW TO USE: Apply with fingertips onto clean skin Layer where you'd like to build coverage around the face Stylist Tip: Apply to the high points of the face, including cheek bones, chin and bridge of the nose to add targeted radiance or apply all over the face for maximum dewiness After applying BECCA Light Shifter Dewing Tint, apply BECCA Light Shifter Finishing Veil anywhere you want to add a filtering effect and a satin finish Savings based on offering prices, not actual sales Web ID: 11872854