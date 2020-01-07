Becca

Light Shifter Brightening Concealer

Light Shifter Brightening Concealer uses our Light Shifting Pigments to instantly brighten the complexion and add natural luminosity to the high points of the face. With lightweight, buildable coverage and a radiant finish, it diffuses imperfections and can be layered over makeup to refresh throughout the day. The radiance-boosting formula is infused with Hyaluronic Acid, Crystalized Licorice and Green Tea, for a brightening burst of hydration in the morning or a touch up throughout the day. The lightweight formula and radiant finish make each of the complexion-enhancing shades suitable for a number of skin tones. Shades: Emit 1 – a neutral beige for fair skin tones Cosmic 2 – a cool ivory rose for fair to light skin tones Gamma Ray 2.5 – a warm golden beige for light skin tones Meteoric 3 – a neutral beige for medium skin tones Metamorphic 4 – a neutral olive for tan skin tones Amped 5 – a warm bronze for dark skin tones Galactica 5.5 – a neutral caramel for dark to deep skin tones Astral 6 – a cool auburn for deep skin tones How To Use: Create a check mark starting from the inner corner, swiping under the eye and outward past the end of your brow. Apply dots on high points of the face including cheek bones, brow bones and the bridge of the nose. Tap product to blend. Can be used alone or reapplied throughout the day to refresh and illuminate. Stylist Tips: Wear alone or over makeup. Apply Backlight Priming Filter to prep skin with a lit-from-within glow while blurring imperfections before applying Light Shifter Brightening Concealer. Use Light Shifter Brightening Concealer on top of Under Eye Brightening Corrector to colour-correct dark circles and add a hint of brightness to the under eyes. Layer on top of your favorite Foundation, like Ultimate Coverage 24 Hour Foundation, to add brightness and luminosity to your complexion.