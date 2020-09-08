Bain

Light Pink Fitted Face Mask

C$22.00

At Bain

Soft and comfortable non-medical mask made with high-quality cotton, lined with the same fabric. Re-usable and washable, the mask is made with two layers and an adjustable metal wire at the nose. Tubular elastic and cord stoppers at ears for an adjustable fit. Sent in a re-usable pouch for easy storage. Our masks are 100% Organic Cotton and made in a healthy, clean, and smoke-free environment. Available in limited quantities. Made in Québec.