Aromaworks

Light Petitgrain And Lavender Candle

$22.50 $20.28

Buy Now Review It

Top notes of fruity Paraguayan Petitgrain and soft herbaceous Lavender grown in Provence, blended with soothing Italian Bergamot to bring you a perfect combination to promote a better night’s sleep Our blends are designed from proven science and research to create known beneficial improvements to an individual’s sense of well-being As the candle burns it slowly releases the benefits of the 100% Pure Essential Oils. Our Soy Wax Candle has an average burn time of 36 hours Ethically sourced from renewable, natural environments, free from harmful chemicals and pesticides, and never tested on animals Natural variations in color and some minor frosting or delamination may be seen. These effects signify a candle made with the purest natural ingredients Let your stresses and strains drift away with our Petitgrain & Lavender blend. Top notes of fruity Paraguayan Petitgrain and soft herbaceous Lavender grown in Provence, blended with soothing Italian Bergamot to bring you a perfect combination to promote a better night’s sleep.