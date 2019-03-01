Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorDécor
Cost Plus World Market

Light Green Velvet Throw Pillow

$9.99
At Cost Plus World Market
Crafted of cotton velvet, our light green velvet throw pillow is a vibrant accent for any room. Combine it with our other velvet pillows in an array of chic colors to refresh your decor instantly.
Featured in 1 story
The Colors That Will Be In Every Home This Spring
by Cait Munro