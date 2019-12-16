By Terry

Light-expert Click Brush

$58.00

Buy Now Review It

At By Terry

Bestselling 2-in-1 liquid foundation with a brush. Light to medium coverage. Lightweight comfortable formula. Radiant complexion. Travel friendly. Restore skin’s radiance at the click of a button with the Light-Expert Click Brush. This clever long-lasting liquid foundation reduces redness, erases blemishes, targets dull complexion and leaves a natural finish that feels like a ‘second skin’. Lightweight satin texture. Available in 10 shades. TECHNOLOGY Correcting light prisms control and diffuse light to help erase blemishes and imperfections for an even skin tone. ‘Camouflage micro-pigments’ adapt to your skin tone for the perfect shade match. Fine mineral powders create a silky natural veil and feel super soft on the skin. THE RESULT The lightweight comfortable formula glides onto the skin effortlessly and creates an even and flawless satiny finish that is undetectable, whilst restoring radiance for a flawless complexion.