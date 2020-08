E.L.V. Denim

Light Blue Denim Hair Scrunchie

$19.70

Buy Now Review It

At E.L.V. Denim

Reduce, re-use, recycle. Our scrunchies are made up of spare denim that could not be used to make our clothing. With our zero-waste ethos we had to find a purpose for the left-over material, and the scrunchie has joined the bag and the belt to make the iconic hair tie in vintage denim.