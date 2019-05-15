Dyson

Light Ball Multifloor Bagless Upright Vacuum

$349.00 $239.00

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

Keep your home looking beautiful when you clean with the Dyson Upright Vacuum. It has a self-adjusting cleaner head that seals in suction across carpets and hard floors. This bagless upright vacuum has a bin that empties hygienically with just a push of a button. The wand and hose release in one smooth action making it easy to clean high or low and everywhere in between. With custom ball technology, the HEPA upright vacuum goes into difficult places and the filtration systems ensures allergens and bacteria are trapped and stay inside the machine. Keep your home looking its best with the Dyson Upright Vacuum.