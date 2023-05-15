Dyson

Light Ball Multi Floor+ Vacuum

$599.00 $389.00

Light to manoeuvre Ball™ technology steers around furniture and obstacles with a simple turn of the wrist. Easy to carry Weighs just 6.33kg for easy carrying upstairs and around the home. Self-adjusting cleaner head Self-adjusting cleaner head seals in suction across carpets and hard floors. Radial Cyclone TM technology Optimised airflow captures dust and allergens in the bin. Instant-release high-reach wand The hose and wand release in one quick, smooth action. One-click hygienic bin emptying Quick and easy to empty the bin. Just push the button to release the dirt.