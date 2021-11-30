Herbivore Botanicals

Lifting Gua Sha Oil Kit

$78.00

Nourish your skin and explore the benefits of gua sha, a ritual that has been practiced in Traditional Chinese Medicine for thousands of years, with the Lifting Gua Sha Oil Kit. The Herbivore Emerald Deep Moisture Glow Oil is designed to promote hydrated, glowing skin, this face oil targets stressed out skin with full spectrum CBD, hemp seed oil, squalane, and meadowfoam oil. This oil can also enhance the glide of your Mount Lai Rose Quartz Gua Sha Facial Lifting Tool , aiding a practice that supports lymphatic drainage, firms the face, and relieves jaw tension.