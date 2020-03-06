Vichy

Vichy

Liftactiv Specialist Peptide-c Anti-aging Ampoules

$29.50

At Ulta Beauty

During life's stressful moments, supercharge your skin with Vichy LiftActiv Peptide-C Anti-Aging Ampoules to visibly reduce wrinkles in one month and firm skin from the first use. This dermatologist tested daily dose is a highly concentrated formula of phyto peptides, 10% pure vitamin C, natural origin hyaluronic acid and Vichy mineralizing water targeting fine lines, wrinkles, lack of firmness and radiance. With a fluid texture, it is absorbed quickly into the skin's surface without leaving a greasy feeling on the skin. The color of the formula may evolve over time but this has no effect on product quality. From the first use, skin is firmer and feels hydrated. LiftActiv Peptide-C Anti-Aging Ampoules is a highly concentrated serum and minimalist formulation delivered at a precise dose in a protective ampoule. The sterile amber glass ampoule helps to preserve the efficacy of ingredients and ensure freshness for each use.