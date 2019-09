Vichy

Liftactiv Peptide-c Face Moisturizer

$39.00

Buy Now Review It

At CVS

Discover LiftActiv Peptide-C Face Moisturizer, an advanced anti-aging moisturizer formulated with Phyto Peptides, Vitamin C and Vichy Mineralizing Thermal Water to help correct multiple aging signs including wrinkles, dull skin, loss of contour definition and loss of firmness.