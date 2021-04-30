Vichy

Liftactiv Peptide-c Ampoule Serum Anti Aging Concentrate

During life’s stressful moments, Supercharge Your Skin with LiftActiv Peptide-C Anti-Aging Ampoules to visibly reduce wrinkles in one month and firm skin from the first use. This dermatologist tested daily dose is a highly concentrated formula of Phyto Peptides, 10% Pure Vitamin C, Natural Origin Hyaluronic Acid and Vichy Mineralizing Water targeting fine lines, wrinkles, lack of firmness and radiance. From the first use, skin is firmer and feels hydrated. In 10 days, skin looks smoother and radiant. In 1 month, visibly reduces crows feet, forehead wrinkles and helps resurface skin texture. LiftActiv Peptide-C Anti-Aging Ampoules is a highly concentrated and minimalist formulation delivered at a precise dose in a protective ampoule. The sterile amber glass ampoule helps to preserve the efficacy of ingredients and ensure freshness for each use.