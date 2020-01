Next

Lift, Slim And Shape Skinny Jeans

£45.00

Buy Now Review It

At Next

Fashioned from a cotton-rich blend with a little added stretch for superior comfort. In a skinny fit, designed to hug you from hip to ankle. Cleverly hidden support sculpts your figure, with a high waistband to contour; all elements work together to shape, lift and slim (everything that we want from a jean, right?).