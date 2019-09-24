Search
Emma Hardie

Lift & Sculpt Firming Neck Treatment

$87.00
At Emma Hardie
Formulated with nourishing essential oils and hyaluronic acid, this neck treatment smooths the complexion by plumping fine lines and wrinkles.
