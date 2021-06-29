Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Skin Care
Starface
Lift Off Pore Strips
£4.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Superdrug
Lift Off Pore Strips
Need a few alternatives?
REN Clean Skincare
Ren Clean Skincare Ready Steady Glow Daily Aha Tonic
BUY
$54.00
Mecca
Dermalogica
Dermalogica Clearing Skin Wash 500ml
BUY
$84.55
$95.00
Adore Beauty
Kora Organics
Kora Organics Noni Night Aha Resurfacing Serum
BUY
$92.00
Sephora
Skinstitut
Skinstitut Retinol 30ml
BUY
$34.30
$49.00
Adore Beauty
More from Starface
Starface
Hydro-stars Kit
BUY
£11.99
Superdrug
Starface
Starface Hydro-stars Starter Pack - 32ct
BUY
C$20.00
Starface
Starface
Starface Hydro-stars Starter Pack - 32ct
BUY
$14.99
Target
Starface
Hello Kitty Hydro-stars
BUY
£12.00
Starface
More from Skin Care
Youth To The People
15% Vitamin C + Clean Caffeine Energy Serum
BUY
£59.00
Cult Beauty
Lumene
Nordic C [valo] Glow Boost Essence
BUY
£29.90
Cult Beauty
Glossier
Super Glow
BUY
£24.00
Glossier
Glossier
Super Bounce
BUY
£24.00
Glossier
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted