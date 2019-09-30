No7

Lift & Luminate Triple Action Serum

$33.99 $20.39

No7, America's #1 Serum brand.*3 Clinically Proven ResultsOur groundbreaking, Lift & Luminate TRIPLE Action Serum addresses the 3 key signs of aging: dark spots, wrinkles & lack of firmness.- 92% had improved firmness- 89% had visibly reduced wrinkles- 77% had a more even skin toneAfter using Lift and Luminate TRIPLE Action Serum, women agreed:- Skin felt instantly smoother and looked more radiant- After 2 weeks, skin looked younger: skin tone appeared more even, skin felt firmer & wrinkles appeared reduced- After 8 weeks, more than 80% agreed that their skin had not looked or felt so good in a long timeLift & Luminate TRIPLE Action Serum is powered by Matrixyl 3000 Plus, No7's most effective anti-wrinkle peptide technology; Hyaluronic Acid & Hibiscus, an advanced firming complex; and a unique pigmentation complex with Vitamin C. with a super-fast absorbing formula, the serum effectively penetrates into the skin. Pair it with our No7 Lift & Luminate TRIPLE Action Day Cream SPF 30How to Use:Use morning and night. Smooth into your face and neck after cleansing, then moisturize with the Lift & Luminate TRIPLE Action day or night cream and follow with our eye cream.*Based on Nielsen data for dollar sales in food, drug, mass and major discount retailers during the latest 52 week period ending 10.4.18Ingredients:Aqua (Water), Dimethicone, Butylene Glycol, Glycerin, Aluminum Starch Octenylsuccinate, Isononyl Isononanoate, Gluconolactone, Dimethicone Crosspolymer, Ammonium Acryloyldimethyltaurate, VP Copolymer, 3-O-Ethyl Ascorbic Acid, Phenoxyethanol, Polysorbate 20, Potassium Hydroxide, Xanthan Gum, Pentylene Glycol, Dimethiconol, Hibiscus Abelmoschus Extract, Fragrance, Sodium Hyaluronate, Retinyl Palmitate, Propylene Glycol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Sorbitan Laurate, Phyllanthus Emblica Fruit Extract, Hydrolyzed Rice Protein, Methylparaben, Carbomer, Ethylparaben, Tetrasodium EDTA, T-Butyl Alcohol, Sophora Angustifolia Root Extract, Hydroxypropyl Cyclodextrin, Panax Ginseng Root Extract, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Dipropylene Glycol, Acetyl Dipeptide-1 Cetyl Ester, Morus Alba Leaf Extract, Sodium Benzoate, Tocopherol, Palmitoyl Tripeptide-1, Palmitoyl Tetrapeptide-7