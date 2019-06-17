Emma Hardie

Lift And Sculpt, Firming Neck Treatment

A rich, hydrating, collagen boosting neck serum to help lift, sculpt, firm and tighten the skin on the neck and décolleté. It is combined with a unique roller applicator for a targeted lifting effect, that helps to cool, tighten and firm the neck and décolleté. Contains patented Liftonin®-Xpert 3% that helps to boost collagen, and Neodermyl 2% "needle free" collagen and elastin filler that helps to improve skin density and firmness. A rich omega 3,6 and 9 complex of Inca Inchi Oil and Raspberry Seed Oil helps to provide protection and retains moisture, as well as moisture-locking Hyaluronic Acid which leaves the skin looking conditioned, hydrated, firmer and plumper.