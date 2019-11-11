Liforme

Liforme Travel Yoga Mat

$124.95

🌱BIODEGRADABLE MATERIALS. Liforme Yoga Mats are made of Natural Rubber and our specially engineered Eco-Polyurethane 🍃LIGHTWEIGHT - The Travel Mat is the thinner and lighter version of the Liforme Yoga Mat, featuring all the same benefits to provide you the best foundation for your practice but with added portability. A Liforme bag is also included, so you can carry and protect your mat. 🤸‍♂️REVOLUTIONARY GRIP - Benefit from the ground-breaking Liforme “GripForMe” material that gives unparalleled warrior-like grip whilst practising. We believe this premium non-slip mat to be the grippiest Yoga mat currently available (it even stays grippy when ‘sweaty-wet’), making it essential equipment for any Yogi. 🙏ALIGNMENT - Practice Yoga with the aid of the unique and original “AlignForMe” system that has been intelligently designed to guide and align Yogis of all shapes and sizes. The Travel mat is made to our exacting standards and is a great way to improve technique; working as a navigational tool for Yoga asana practice, providing you with the best foundation for your workout. 🌍TRULY PLANET FRIENDLY - Made using the most ‘body kind’ and eco-friendly materials and processes. Our mats are PVC free, biodegradable in 1-5 years in normal landfill conditions and made using high quality non-toxic materials that keep the mat clean and hygienic. 😀BALANCE - The mat is longer, wider and thicker, giving Yogis the space they crave, with perfect balance between firm stability and comfortable cushioning whilst staying lightweight - 70.8" (180cm) length x 25.6" (66cm) width x 0.07" (2mm) thick and 2.6Lbs (1.6Kg) Weight