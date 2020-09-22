Coal Headwear

Preshrunk tight-weave double layer cotton fabric. Adjustable nose bridge for snug fit. Elastic over-ear loops for a secure fit. Washable and breathable. These are non-medical masks to provide protection for you and those around you. Our pleated double-layer cotton face masks meet all CDC requirements for non-medical protective face covering to keep you and your community safe. Available for pre-order, ships in 2-3 weeks. Sizing: Masks are one size fits most, youth and adult age 14 and up. Pleats expand to fit. Will fit most face shapes. Wash & Care: Wash regularly to limit the spread of germs, based on frequency of use. Machine wash hot, tumble dry on high heat. Do not dry clean.