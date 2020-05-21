Microsoft

Lifecam Hd-3000 Usb Webcam

Spend some face time in HD with the new Microsoft LifeCam HD-3000 USB Webcam. This full-featured webcam is capable of 720p video (1280 x 720 resolution) at 30 frames per second, and includes an integrated ominidrectional noise-cancelling microphone for clear voice transmission while video calling or conferencing. It's also Skype-certified, and optimized for Microsoft Lync. The TrueColor technology delivers bright and vivid color in a cinematic 16:9 widescreen ratio, perfect for social media sites. The unit also has a universal attachment base that allows you to attach to desktops or notebooks. With a host of useful software like Windows Live Movie Maker and Windows Live Photo Gallery, this webcam is perfect for users who want some face time with family and friends. The HD-3000 USB Webcam is compatible with Windows 7, 8, 8.1, and 10 Operating Systems.