In Life Is Not a Reality Show, breakout star of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Kyle Richards reveals everything she’s learned about succeeding without getting stuck up, with insights into everything from keeping a marriage fresh while juggling four kids (with not a nanny in sight) to finding the best beauty steals and home-decorating inspirations. Pop culture fanatics and fans of hip, no-nonsense women’s books from Kelly Cutrone, Bethenny Frankel, and Brandi Glanville will find all they’re looking for and more in Richards’-s Life Is Not a Reality Show.