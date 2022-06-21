Leaf

Description Manufacturer – Leaf by Swan Item Number – BMS28113 Life by Leaf Vibrator Life is to be celebrated. With its simple, subtle contours and smooth finish, life allows for exploration of the body that can only be described as pure comfort. Its beautifully curved structure and PowerBullet™ technology allow for the powerful vibrations to be felt in any position. With its eco-friendly rechargeable battery and natural canvas tote, you can have full confidence that you are helping the environment as much as you are helping yourself. Product Specifications Details: Waterproof, Travel-Ready, Phthalate-free Dimensions: 10.5 cm x 4 cm (4.1″ x 1.6″) Finish: 100% Seamless Silicone Run Time: Approx. 2 hr 40 mins Charge Time: Approx. 2 hrs Battery: Rechargeable Lithium-Polymer Motor: Single motor powered by PowerBullet™ technology View all Leaf by Swan Vibrators here What makes this sex toy special All Leaf vibrators have a genuine natural look. These sex toys fit into palm of hand and feel very nice to the touch, with a definite feel of quality to them. The ergonomic design of any Leaf vibrator will compliment the natural contour of a woman's body. Leaf by Swan vibrators are rechargeable and last a long time on a single charge, making sure they are ready to go when you are. The size and whisper quiete operation makes these vibes the perfect discreet vibrator to have. The packaging is very neutral, discreet and just like the vibrator itself environmentally friendly. In short whether you are looking for a new vibrator for yourself or you would like to pick up a sexy toy for your loved one these vibrators are perfect. Leaf vibrators make a perfect gift for Valentine's Day or any other special occasion where these beautiful silicone sex toys would be welcome. Leaf by Swan Vibrators Video