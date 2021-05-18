Liewood

Liewood Kelly Snack Cup

£20.95

Buy Now Review It

At Scandiborn

The sweetest snack boxes from Danish brand Liewood Design. Make snack times a treat with this adorable set of two handy snack cups in the cutest bear design that are sure to appeal to your little dinner guest. The clever lid feature means that spills are avoided - for mess free snacking fun! Made from BPA free silicon, they are totally unbreakable and a great sustainable alternative to plastic plates. Perfect for mini mealtimes and to take out and about for when hunger strikes!