Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
Glossier
Lidstar
£15.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Glossier
Lidstar
Need a few alternatives?
Make Up For Ever
Star Lit Powder In Copper
BUY
£17.48
FeelUnique
Glossier
Lidstar
BUY
£15.00
Glossier
L’Oréal Paris x Elie Saab
Eyeshadow Palette
BUY
£15.99
LookFantastic
Milani
Gilded Pastel Eyeshadow Palette
BUY
$14.97
Amazon
More from Glossier
Glossier
Invisible Shield
BUY
$25.00
Glossier
Glossier
Sunshine Yellow Duffel Bag
BUY
$20.00
Glossier
promoted
Glossier
Milky Jelly Cleanser
BUY
C$22.00
Glossier
Glossier
Cleanser Concentrate
BUY
C$24.00
Glossier
More from Makeup
promoted
NARS
Audacious Lipstick
BUY
$34.00
Macy's
promoted
Yves Saint Laurent
The Slim Glow Matte Lipstick
BUY
$39.00
Macy's
promoted
Giorgio Armani
Lip Maestro Matte Liquid Lipstick
BUY
$38.00
Macy's
Make Up For Ever
1 Step Primer Hydra Booster
BUY
£30.50
FeelUnique
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted