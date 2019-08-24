An instant pop and glow on the eyes with just the swipe of your finger.
Loaded with organic ingredients, these vegan Lid Tints™ are a fresh and easy approach to makeup. Can be worn alone for a natural look or mixed with eyeshadow for glossy dimension.
Mistake proof and easy to blend. Tint it in an instant!
Includes skin loving ingredients and natural antioxidants:
Organic Jojoba Oil
Organic Shea Butter
Marula Oil
Vitamin E
Vitamin C
Formulated without: parabens, sulfates, phthalates, petrochemicals, GMOs, synthetic fragrances or dyes
Special features: Cruelty-free. Vegan.