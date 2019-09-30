Victoria Beckham

Lid Lustre

$36.00

Buy Now Review It

At Victoria Beckham

Lid Lustre adds a layer of life, dimension, and brilliance to your look. Inspired by the healing and protective power of crystals—Victoria surrounds herself with them—each shade is infused with a different crystal for aura-amplifying energy. Striking shades in a wet, pearly finish are tailor-made for buildable, high-shine brilliance. Luxury performance, clean beauty. Lid Lustre in Blonde is pale crème with yellow gold pearl and infused with Citrine which is known to inspire creativity and self-expression. Lid Lustre’s unique soft press powder technology contains over 60% pearl. Due to the delicate nature of this formula, we recommend keeping the disc provided on top of the product to protect in between uses. Dermatologist Tested, Opthalmologist Tested, Safe for Contact Lens Wearers, Vegan, Gluten-free, Soy-free 5 g / 0.17 oz.