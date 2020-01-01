Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
Surratt
Lid Lacquer
$36.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
What it is:A unique eye gloss which creates a lustrous glow for eyelids and beyond.
Need a few alternatives?
Urban Decay
Naked2 Palette
$54.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Huda Beauty
Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette
$27.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Revlon
Photoready Eye Art Lid + Line + Lash In Gold Glitz
$7.19
from
Drugstore.com
BUY
Maybelline
Eye Studio Color Tattoo 24 Hour Cream Gel In Too Cool
$6.99
from
Maybelline
BUY
More from Surratt
Surratt
Automatique Lip Crayon
$34.00
from
Neiman Marcus
BUY
Surratt
Dew Drop Foundation
$75.00
from
Barneys New York
BUY
Surratt
Dew Drops Foundation
£70.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Surratt
Lipslique In Rubis
£32.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
More from Makeup
Urban Decay
Naked2 Palette
$54.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Huda Beauty
Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette
$27.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Revlon
Colorstay For Normal/dry Skin Makeup With Softflex
$10.39
from
Drugstore.com
BUY
Revlon
Colorburst Lacquer Balm In Demure
$7.19
from
Drugstore.com
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted