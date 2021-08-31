Beautycounter

Lid Glow Cream Shadow

C$30.00

Light lids up in a blink with this cream shadow that effortlessly delivers glowy, buildable color. The instantly illuminating shades are made to glow how you want to—easily going from a sheer wash of color to a seriously smokey look—in hues that complement a variety of skin tones. Bonus: The weightless, crease-free formula is infused with safer, soothing ingredients designed to care for eyelids. Benefits: Beautiful payoff and buildable color: Glowy, never glittery color that instantly illuminates eyes and won’t crease with wear. Lid-loving ingredients: Cooling cucumber and calming chamomile help soothe and hydrate, while coconut oil and shea butter nourish delicate eyelids. Easy on the eyes: The double-duty doe foot applicator (and your fingers) are the only tools you need. Apply anywhere and everywhere for a quick wash of color, a seriously smokey look, or even subtle liner. Featured Ingredients: Pearlescent blend: Each shade is formulated with a unique blend of pearlescent micas for a light-catching, soft-focus effect that’s glowy, not glittery. Botanical-based polymer: Known to defend against signs of aging that can be caused by environmental aggressors, while providing color-true payoff. Cucumber and chamomile extracts: Cucumber is known for its essential vitamins, minerals, and cooling properties, while chamomile is known for its calming properties. Together, they help soothe and hydrate the delicate skin on eyelids. Coconut oil and shea butter: Make for a buttery, non-greasy texture to help nourish and moisturize lids. Results: Immediately after use:* 94% agreed the eyeshadow was buildable 94% agreed the eyeshadow felt soothing 91% agreed the eyeshadow was easy to apply After six hours of use:** 100% agreed the eyeshadow felt weightless 84% agreed the eyeshadow didn’t crease Footnote: *Based on a 32-subject consumer perception study immediately after use. **Based on a 32-subject consumer perception study after six hours of use.