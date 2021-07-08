pala eyewear

Lich Black

£125.00

Buy Now Review It

At pala eyewear

When you usually go for round frames but want an extra edge. Meet the Lich, a classic circular design with an angled brow line to keep things interesting without straying too far from the path. The best of both worlds. In a black bio-acetate with blue-grey Grilamid lenses. Batch 1: limited to 40 frames Handmade in Italy out of family run workshop Bio-acetate frame certified 100% bio-degradable High quality, more eco-friendly lenses (39% plant resin) Scratch resistant + 100% blocking of harmful UV rays Soft microfiber bag to protect and clean you lens Hand woven recycled case from Bolgatanga, Ghana Pala gives back to vision projects for every pair sold