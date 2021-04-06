United States
William Morris
Licensed William Morris Eyebright 147cm (58″) Round Floral Cotton Tablecloth
£25.99
At Laura's Beau
William Morris Eyebright 147 cm (58") Round Floral Cotton tablecloth. This Licensed William Morris Eyebright design was first produced in 1883. The fabric was printed using a technique called the Indio dye-method which Morris perfected at Merton Abbey Mills; a former textile factory in Merton, London that Morris owned. Details: The tablecloth is made from 100% cotton and is finished with a hemmed edge. Just like all our products, the Eyebright cotton tablecloth was printed and manufactured in the United Kingdom. Care for your item: the tablecloth is machine washable at 40 degrees.