Yves Saint Laurent

Libre Berry Crush Eau De Parfum

$145.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sephora

Give your beverage a place to rest with this set of circular-shaped coasters crafted from glass and finished in vibrant hues. Available exclusively at Urban Outfitters. Features - Modern coaster set from our Edy home collection - Blown from glass - Finished in assorted hues - UO exclusive. Content + Care - Includes 4 coasters - Glass - Food safe - Wipe clean - Not dishwasher, microwave or oven safe - Imported Size - Dimensions: 4”l x 4”w x 2”h