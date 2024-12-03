Thiago Correa

Libra, The Scales Poster

$20.00

Buy Now Review It

At Society6

Style & Shine Foaming Mousse is a uniquely formulated liquid gold mousse that is perfect for styling natural and relaxed hair. This nourishing formula, infused with Certified Natural Argan Oil from Morocco, moisturises and nourishes the hair and instantly imparts Exotic Shine™ while reducing frizz. Product Benefits: Defines curls & gives hold for twist-outs Leaves wraps soft & full of body Moisturises dry, brittle hair & prevents frizz NO Petrolatum NO Mineral Oil NO Drying Alcohol