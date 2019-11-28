Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Reformation
Libra Dress
£130.00
£91.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Reformation
Your legs look hot, shaved or not. This is a mini length turtleneck dress with long sleeves and a side slit. The Libra is tight fitting throughout.
Need a few alternatives?
The Drop
Karen Mock Neck Body Con Mini
$34.90
from
Amazon
BUY
William Vintage
Jean Dessès 1953 Crepe One-shoulder Mini Dress
C$4040.00
from
Matches Fashion
BUY
William Vintage
Ysl 1994 Bow Satin-trimmed Twill Blazer Mini Dress
C$4345.00
from
Matches Fashion
BUY
And Other Stories
Leather Sleeveless Mini Dress
$349.00
from
And Other Stories
BUY
More from Reformation
Reformation
Crystal Bodysuit
$48.00
$33.60
from
Reformation
BUY
Reformation
Creed Dress
$248.00
$173.60
from
Reformation
BUY
Reformation
Reign Top
$148.00
$103.60
from
Reformation
BUY
Reformation
Gavin Dress
$218.00
$152.60
from
Reformation
BUY
More from Dresses
Need Supply Co.
Smocked Silk Maxi Dress
$395.00
$189.60
from
Ganni
BUY
Love Stitch
Gauze Maxi Dress
$29.97
$10.49
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
Staud
Sofia Long Balloon Sleeve Midi Dress
$285.00
$171.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Eloquii
Asymmetrical Turtleneck Dress With Slit
$109.95
$64.97
from
Eloquii
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted