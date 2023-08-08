Womanizer

Liberty Rechargeable Travel Clitoral Suction Stimulator

$99.00

Buy Now Review It

At Lovehoney

Let Womanizer's tantalizing, patented Pleasure Air Technology set your orgasms free. Escape to ecstasy with the Liberty, a travel-ready clitoral stimulator with 6 levels of suction and massaging airwaves, ready to take you to orgasmic utopia. Ergonomically designed, and much more than a vibrator, this tiny travel companion combines sweet suction with touchless Pleasure Air Technology's soft pressure waves to draw in your pearl for delicious simultaneous stimulation. Perfect for using anywhere around the world, Liberty is USB rechargeable and comes with a magnetic charging cable. Stylish and discreet, simply clip the hygienic and magnetic travel cover in place to hide from prying eyes. Run a spot of water-based lubricant around the rim of the silicone tip before use to help create a luscious suction-aiding seal for 'ohmazing' oh's. Womanizer now offer a five-year warranty on all products.