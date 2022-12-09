Womanizer

Liberty Rechargeable Travel Clitoral Suction Stimulator

$99.00

Buy Now Review It

At Lovehoney

Clitoral stimulator with patented Pleasure Air Technology to wow your sensitive nerve-endings 6 intensity levels let you build the stimulation gradually Petite travel-ready size with a magnetic travel cover for discretion USB rechargeable and 100% waterproof for use anywhere in the world Escape the everyday with the ecstasy of Womanizer's patented Pleasure Air Technology, as it pulses your pearl to paradise with 6 intensity levels of touchless stimulation. This pleasure powerhouse comes with a stylish and petite, magnetic travel bag. Perfect for using anywhere around the world, Liberty is USB rechargeable and comes with a magnetic charging cable. Simply clip the stylish, hygienic magnetic travel cover in place to hide your toy from prying eyes. Run a spot of water-based lubricant around the rim of the silicone tip before use to help create a luscious suction-aiding seal. Womanizer now offer a five-year warranty on all products. Essential Info Allergens: Phthalate-Free Features: Rechargeable Waterproof: Submersible Power and Speed Power Type: Rechargeable Run Time: 120 minutes Vibration speed: Multiple speeds How it Measures Up Circumference: 5.5 inches Length: 5 inches How it Feels Flexibility: Rigid Material: Silicone Clitoral Suction Vibrators Advice Clitoral suction vibrators are a great addition to your sex life. If this product isn't for you, check out the other products on offer at Lovehoney. Shop all Clit Suckers