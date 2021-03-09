littleflowerfabric

Liberty Of London Face Mask / Tana Lawn Cotton 100% / Handmade / Lightweight / Silk-like Touch

$12.50

***PLEASE NOTE : Mask is LIGHTWEIGHT & VERY SOFT / Silk-like Touch*** ***PLEASE CHECK THE SIZE*** Adult(A) : 7.25"W / 5.25"L (18cm / 13cm) Kids(K) : (4~8 years old) 5.5"W / 4"L (14cm / 10cm) Actual size may be slightly different from the above dimension as they are handmade. Anti-Dust Face Mask Cotton 100%. This is Handmade in USA, Washable, Reusable. ***NOTE : Can't be Returned or Exchanged*** Reason : Face mask is intimate item(For health/hygiene reasons) This anti-dust Face Mask has 2 Layers. Or 3 Layers with Filter pocket & nose wire (Filter not included). Front : Cotton 100%, Liberty Tana Lawn. Lightweight. From the world famous Liberty Fabrics with a silk-like touch, unique print quality and striking color vibrancy. Back : Cotton 100%, Double Gauze. (printed double gauze) Breathable, washable, three -dimensional structure. Extra-soft ear loops : Nylon bands are the most soft, stretchy and one size fits all. Hand wash with care, Hang dry. No vertical stretching along the center seam line. Nose wire need to be removed before washing. All my works are carefully handmade. Please give me 1 to 3 days for processing time prior to shipping. Made in a pet and smoke free environment. Thank you! ***Packing station is monitored and recorded for Buyer and seller protection***