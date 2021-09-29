Womanizer

Lily Allen came out as a Womanizer fan back in 2018. Now the time has finally come for the UK singer and Womanizer to join forces for a special project! Lily Allen herself has co-designed a new special edition. The result was bright colors that not only radiate good vibes, but also a lot of power. That makes the new LIBERTY even more exciting as a sexy companion We recommend cleaning your product before and after each use with soap and water. Only use water-based lubes with this product.