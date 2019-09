Rat & Boa

Liberty Dress

£165.00

Buy Now Review It

At Rat & Boa

Channel your inner 90s style icon in our candy floss hued Liberty Dress. This super elegant and easy to wear piece can be dressed up or down, taking you from dusk till dawn all summer long. The Liberty belongs in every fashion lovers wardrobe, with its low-key wearability - allowing for endless styling options.