Womanizer

Liberty Clitoral Stimulator

$139.00 $93.13

Buy Now Review It

At Ella Paradis

Take pleasure wherever you go with the Womanizer Liberty. A clit stimulator that is compact and small enough for on-the-go pleasure. The Liberty is designed with Womanizer’s revolutionary Pleasure Air™ Technology and includes 6 intensity levels of play. Big things come in small packages.