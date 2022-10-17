Liberty London

Liberty Beauty Advent Calendar 2022

$320.00

At Liberty London

Features The Beauty Advent Calendar contains 30 products: Rose Inc Brow Renew Enriched Shaping Gel Clear 5g FULL SIZE, MZ Skin Hydra-Lift Gold Face Mask 25g FULL SIZE, Vilhelm Parfumerie Peony Couture 10ml, Carriere Freres Tomato Candle 70g, Le Labo Thé Matcha 26 EDP 15ml FULL SIZE, Davines OI Oil 50ml FULL SIZE, Hair by Sam McKnight Deeper Love Intensive Treatment Mask 50ml, Wild Source Miracle Oil 15ml FULL SIZE, The Seated Queen Cold Cream 30ml, Liberty Hera Candle 60g, (Malin+Goetz) Resurfacing Face Serum 30ml FULL SIZE, Sunday Riley Auto Correct Brightening and Depuffing Eye Contour Cream 15ml FULL SIZE, Votary Super Seed Nutrient Cream Light 30ml, Verden Arborealist Bath Oil 55ml, REN Clean Skincare Glycol Lactic Radiance Renewal Mask With AHA 50ml FULL SIZE, 111Skin Rose Quartz Exfoliating Mask 30ml, Zelens Emulsion D Fortifying Moisturiser 30ml FULL SIZE, Dr. Barbara Sturm The Good C Vitamin C Serum 10ml FULL SIZE, Aromatherapy Associates Clear Mind Rollerball 10ml FULL SIZE, QMS Medicosmetics Advanced Collagen Serum in Oil 10ml, Dr Sebagh Retinol Night Repair 30ml FULL SIZE, Venn Vitamin B Activated All-In-One Concentrate 20ml FULL SIZE, Surratt Lipslique in Eglantine 1.6g FULL SIZE, Trish McEvoy High Volume Tubular Mascara OR Lash Curling Tubular Mascara FULL SIZE, Larry King A Social Life 30ml FULL SIZE, Aveda Botanical Repair Strengthening Leave-In Treatment 25ml FULL SIZE, L:A Bruket 017 Lip Balm 14g FULL SIZE, UOMA Beauty Salute to the Sun Drama Bomb Mascara 13ml FULL SIZE, Bamford Citrus Body Wash 50ml & Sage Body Wash 50ml, Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment 60ml FULL SIZE Combined contents worth £1,065 Includes 30 products, 20 FULL SIZE Golden ticket hidden inside five advent calendars, awarding each of the lucky winners £1000 to spend at Liberty Housed in a recyclable box adorned in Liberty's Peacock Manor print Read less