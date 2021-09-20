Liberty London

Liberty Beauty Advent Calendar

£0.01

Buy Now Review It

At Liberty London

The most successful and fastest-selling product in our 145 year history, the Liberty Beauty Advent Calendar is the industry’s original. Our iconic Christmas countdown is a trove of discovery, blessing beauty lovers year-on-year with cult products, niche must-haves and fresh launches from our beauty hall. And, as always, the packaging is completely recyclable, once you’ve cut out the magnet that closes the doors. Curated by our in-house experts, this year’s Beauty Advent Calendar launches on the 6th of October. Our highest-value offering to date – worth over £840 – the line-up is littered with routine-enhancing skin care, makeup and wellness, hidden within 25 drawers adorned in a heritage print from the Liberty Classics collection. Plus, there will be a single Golden Ticket up for grabs, hidden inside one Beauty Advent Calendar – giving the lucky winner £5000 to spend at Liberty! Also back for another year, our Men’s Advent Calendar features an alternative edit from our Beauty Hall and beyond. Expect game-changing body, hair and skin care, niche fragrance and Liberty treats in this unrivalled advent calendar for men – guaranteed to set off his festive season. This years’ line-up features... UOMA BEAUTY DRAMA BOMB EXTREME VOLUME MASCARA MINI IN BLACK | LE LABO ANOTHER 13 EAU DE PARFUM 15ML | OLAPLEX NO.3 HAIR PERFECTOR 100ML | VOTARY BRIGHTENING HYALURONIC SERUM 50ML | DAVINES MOMO CONDITIONER 75ML | AUGUSTINUS BADER THE RICH CREAM VEGAN 15ML | QMS MEDICOSMETICS INTENSIVE EYE CARE CREAM 15ML | DR SEBAGH SERUM REPAIR 20ML | AROMATHERAPY ASSOCIATES CLEAR MIND ROLLER BALL 10ML | (MALIN+GOETZ) LIP MOISTURISER 10ML | REN CLEAN SKINCARE READY STEADY GLOW DAILY AHA TONIC 100ML | DERMALOGICA MULTIVITAMIN POWER FIRM 15ML | SURRATT EXPRESSIONISTE BROW POMADE | LIXIRSKIN UNIVERSAL EMULSION 30ML | LIBERTY £15 GIFT VOUCHER | OMOROVICZA PERFECTING LIP BALM 10ML | SUSANNE KAUFMANN MALLOW BLOSSOM BATH 30ML | HAIR BY SAM MCKNIGHT HAPPY ENDINGS NOURISHING BALM 30ML | TRISH MCEVOY BEAUTY BOOSTER® MOISTURE STICK | FRANK BODY CHARCOAL FACE CLEANSER 35ML | VILHELM PARFUMERIE DEAR POLLY, MORNING CHESS + MANGO SKIN EAU DE PARFUM 3 X 2ML | OLVERUM BATH OIL 15ML | 111SKIN HYALURONIC ACID AQUA BOOSTER 20ML | DECREE SOS REVITALISING EYE MASK | LIBERTY STARBURST PRINT SMALL WASH BAG